Take a look at all the equipment used by the Hero Indian Open winner SSP Chawrasia

SSP Chawrasia What’s In The Bag?

SSP Chawrasia dominated the Hero Indian Open to retain the trophy he won in 2016.

The Indian shot a closing one-under 71 to finish on 10-under-par and win by seven from Olympian Gavin Green.

Chawrasia became the first Indian player to successfully defend a European Tour title and he has now won four European Tour events, all of them in his home country.

The 38-year-old is not the longest hitter, averaging 266.4 yards off tee for the week but hit an impressive 76.8% of fairways at the demanding Gary Player-designed course at the DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi.

He led the field on the greens for the week, averaging 26.8 putts per round using a centre-shafted Odyssey blade putter.

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2016 10.5°, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6-S

3 wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1 15°, Graphite Design Tour AD TP 7-S

5 wood: TaylorMade 2016 M1 17°, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7-X

Irons: Ping i200

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5, True Temper Dynamic Gold

Putter: Odyssey Metal X #6 CS

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Glove and shoes: FootJoy