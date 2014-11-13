TaylorMade AeroBurner driver introduced

The TaylorMade AeroBurner driver - a non-adjustable model designed for the those with a limited interest in the technical side of golf equipment - has been unveiled

The TaylorMade AeroBurner driver – a non-adjustable model designed for the those with a limited interest in the technical side of golf equipment – has been unveiled.

It will be released at the same time as the AeroBurner fairway and rescue, TaylorMade R15 driver and R15 woods, as well as the Aeroburner fairway and rescue.

According to TaylorMade, the AeroBurner is the brand’s ‘fastest and most aerodynamic’ driver to date.

The key innovation is a new speed pocket that extends deeper into the club, increasing the size of the sweet spot and producing higher ball speeds.

This slot technology is also accompanied by a high-strength flexing club face.

In addition, A ‘speed pocket insert’ – a flexible debris cover – ensures unwanted mud and grit doesn’t find its way into the slot.

TaylorMade engineers have worked to ensure the 460-cc head is as aerodynamic as possible.

As such, the AeroBurner driver sports a rounder toe, raised centre crown and a new hosel fin (below), which is designed to reduce the drag caused by the hosel.

It comes in a matte-white finish with a PVD face and an Aeroburner crown graphic to aid alignment.

TaylorMade AeroBurner driver essentials:

Available lofts: 9.5, 10.5, 12 degrees, plus a high-launch version

RRP – £269

On sale – January 9, 2015