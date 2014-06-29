Check out the latest drivers that TaylorMade have on offer
TaylorMade Driver Range
TaylorMade is one of the manufactures that make some of the most popular clubs and especially drivers on the market
TaylorMade releases new product each year to make sure that the clubs produced are on the cutting edge of technology.
The clubs come in a range of settings and price points.
Which TaylorMade Driver is Right For Me?
TaylorMade M3 Driver
Price: £479
Key Technology:
Twist face technology improves accuracy
Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes
Y-Track shot shape and spin adjustability
Mitsubishi’s Tensei CK Red shaft
Vedict: Exceptional feel, sound, forgiveness and distance in a simple driver offering with enough adjustability via the loft and shaft options to maximise all-round performance for most.
Will Suit: Anyone who can afford it
BUY NOW: M3 Driver from American Golf for £429
M3 440 Driver
Price: £429
Key Technology:
Twist face technology improves accuracy
Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes
Y-Track shot shape and spin adjustability
440cc driver
Will Suit: Anyone who wants the technology of the 460cc M3 driver but want a slightly smaller head to look down on.
BUY NOW: M3 440 Driver from American Golf for £429
M4 Driver
Price: £369
Key Technology:
Twist face technology improves accuracy
Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes
Geocoustic design increases forgiveness
Verdict: One of, if not the, best performing driver ever created. Overall distance has increased over M1, it feels fantastic and the forgiveness along with the variety of adjustability will help minimise the effect of miss hits
Will Suit: Players looking for one of the best drivers around but can’t afford the M4.
BUY NOW: M4 Driver from American Golf for £349
M4 D-Type Driver
Price: £349
Key Technology:
Twist face technology improves accuracy
Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes
Geocoustic design increases forgiveness
Draw-biased
460cc driver
Will Suit: Players who suffer with a slice and want the technology to help.
BUY NOW: M4 D-Type Driver from American Golf for £349
M4 Ladies Driver
Price: £349
Key Technology:
Twist face technology improves accuracy
Hammerhead Slot for added ball speed on off-centre strikes
Geocoustic design increases forgiveness
460cc driver
Will Suit: Ladies who want to have one of the best drivers on the market.
BUY NOW: M4 Ladies Driver from American Golf for £349
