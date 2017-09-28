TaylorMade Expands 2017 Putter Range - New models with a Tour Red finish as well as additional mallets in the TP Silver collection look set to capitalise on momentum from the Spider Red

TaylorMade has widened the TP Collection of putters with the introduction of TP Red models. Comprised of six mallet models, the new collection takes influence from the Tour Red colourway that has seen its demand grow exponentially on global tours following the success of TaylorMade staffers Jason Day, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

The TP Red Collection is comprised of five new variations of the Ardmore putter (Admore, Ardmore CT, Ardmore 2, Ardmore 2 doubke bend and Ardmore 3) as well as the Chaska model.

Each of the six new models feature milled 304 stainless steel heads with Tour Red finish for a premium look and feel with high-contrast colouring and a variety of sightline options to promote improved alignment.

They will all also feature the 6061 aluminium Pure Roll insert, which combines 45° grooves with a softer polymer between the grooves to promote better forward roll and reduce skidding across varying surfaces.

World number 14 Justin Rose, who first saw the putter at a company photo shoot earlier this month, put the Chaska into play the following week at the BMW Championship, where he finished T2 and recorded a remarkable strokes gained: putting of 2.393.

Each putter in the TP Red Collection also features interchangeable sole weights to enable the adjustment of mass for optimal performance. The TaylorMade TP Red Collection putters will have an RRP of £239 on sale from September 29th 2017 and come equipped with a Super Stroke Pistol GTR 1.0 grip as standard.

TaylorMade has also added the Balboa mid mallet (above left) and Chaska mallet to its TP Silver Collection putter line, which also features 45˚ angled grooves for extra topspin and adjustable sole weights for more optimal head weight.

The TaylorMade TP Silver Collection putters will have an £199 and go on sale from from September 29th 2017.