TaylorMade M CGB Irons Launched

TaylorMade is saying its new set of M CGB irons is like having a bag full of drivers, joining the M1 and M2 in the M family as the out-and-out distance option by pushing the boundaries of ball speed.

Similar in looks and concept to the R7 CBG Max irons from 10 years ago, the M CGB irons are TaylorMade’s fastest irons to date and differ from traditional super-game improvement irons by providing high COR performance right through the set, not just in the long irons.

“The CGB name is iconic and represents some of the longest and most forgiving irons we’ve ever created at TaylorMade,” Tomo Bystedt, Senior Director, Product Creation, Irons, told GM. “The concept has now been re-created with all our latest technology to bring never-before-seen performance to golfers of all skill levels.”

Through strategically adjusted lofts, which are weaker than the 2017 M2 long irons but progress to being stronger in the pitching wedge, the M CGB irons offer distance and optimal gapping with a higher overall peak height. In fact, M CGB irons achieve the highest trajectory of any TaylorMade iron since 2012, including 2017 M2.

They’re also extremely user friendly too, thanks to a host of technologies combining to make them 15 per cent more forgiving than the M2 irons. There are Face Slots that help reduce ball speed loss on heel and toe strikes, and a new accordion-style slot (above) on the sole that forms the Speed Pocket, which boosts performance on low-face contacts. Both these innovations feature right up to the pitching wedge instead of stopping at the 6-iron to optimise launch conditions through the set.

There’s also a 360˚ undercut and TaylorMade’s version of variable face thickness called Inverted Cone, the latter being shifted more towards the toe to create more draw bias.

Visible on the back are four weight ports that house Tungsten, creating a very low and back CG and higher MOI that helps maintain ball speed and accuracy on shots struck across the face. Ball speed is kept high thanks to TaylorMade’s thinnest ever leading edge, which increases face flexibility for more distance.

Additionally, the new Nippon NS Pro 840 is the lightest, highest-launching steel shaft TaylorMade has ever put in an iron, helping the ball to stop quickly on the greens through a steeper landing angle.

Last but by no means least, an ultra-stiff 3D sound management badge and a soft Hybrar damper reduces unwanted vibrations to improve sound and feel.

Pricing and Availability

Available at retail on 16th October, the M CGB irons will be offered in a seven-piece set, with Nippon NS Pro 840 steel shafts for £849, or UST Recoil 460 ES graphite shafts for £1,099 with a TaylorMade Dual Feel grip. A variety of custom shaft and grip options are also available.