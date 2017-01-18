TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges Revealed - TaylorMade has launched a new wedge design said to provide better turf interaction and spin control

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges Revealed

TaylorMade has launched a new set of wedges said to provide more spin around the greens as well as better turf interaction and versatility.

The new Milled Grind wedges, which replace the Tour Preferred EF wedges, benefit from CNC machined sole geometry and a slightly more rounded and symmetrical leading edge to promote consistent turf interaction.

Rather than being shaped and finished by hand, the new Milled Grind wedges are constructed by an industrial process that is numerically controlled using CAD drawings, ensuring better consistency from wedge to wedge.

New ZTP-17 grooves features steeper side walls and sharper edge radius for maximum spin. There’s also one extra groove compared to previous TaylorMade wedge, going up in number from 16 to 17.

Related: 10 of the best wedges of 2016

A Precision Weight Port in the hosel cavity saves 10g of weight, allowing for a more optimal CG location, providing a lower launch angle and increased spin rate.

The wedges are made from 8620 carbon steel for soft feel and come in a satin nickel finish. They’re available in three grinds – the standard grind mostly for full shots with the lower lofts, a wedge grind and a more versatile C grind.

The wedges also come in low, mid or high bounce options depending your attack angle and common turf conditions. They’ve even found their way into US Open Champion Dustin Johnson’s bag, as the tweet below would suggest.

“Wedges that are hand-ground lend themselves to inconsistencies from wedge to wedge, especially when mass produced,” Paul Demkowski, Expert Engineer for irons and wedges, TaylorMade, told Golf Monthly. “Our new Milled Grind wedges use advanced milling techniques to ensure precision where it matters most. Based on feedback from Tour players, we created three uniquely milled grinds for all types of swings and turf conditions.”

The TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges will have an RRP of £139 and will go on sale from March 1st. They will feature the True Temper Dynamic Gold Wedge shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip as standard.