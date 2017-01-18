TaylorMade P770 Irons Unveiled - A forged construction meets elegant design in these two new players irons from TaylorMade set to be a big hit on Tour
TaylorMade P770 Irons Unveiled
You might have seen images of prototypes of these irons out on Tour recently but TaylorMade has now officially launched two new better player iron models for 2017.
They’re called the P770 and P750 Tour Proto, the P standing for Players’ iron and the number representing the blade length in millimetres from heel to toe, 77mm and 75mm respectively.
Given its size, it’s likely the P750 Tour Proto model will mostly be used on Tour while the P770 could be favoured by low handicap golfers as well as Tour players.
Both the new iron models are forged from 1025 Carbon Steel via a new multi-step forging process that uses a 2000-ton press to ensure perfect head shaping with minimal hand polishing, resulting in a pure players iron with soft, solid feel. You can see a video of this in action below.
In the 3-7 irons, a Tungsten Back Bar creates a low, centered CG while increasing MOI to combine workability with added forgiveness. The short irons are a one-piece forged cavity back construction for added feel and control.
As well as optimising CG, the two-piece construction of the P770 long irons freed up additional discretionary weight for improved perimeter weighting. This is achieved through the undercut and the tungsten back bar itself being lighter at the centre than at the heel and toe.
Designed with direct input from Tour, the P770 irons feature a thin topline and progressive offset for a clean look at address. Further enhancements include a flatter, medium cambered sole and tighter leading edge for improved turf interaction.
Precision-milled faces and grooves help create the consistent levels of spin and distance control better players demand.
“We spent countless hours working with PGA Tour players to develop the most complete players iron we have ever created,” Tomo Bystedt, Senior Director Global irons, TaylorMade, told Golf Monthly.
“Drawing inspiration from some of our most successful irons, P770 challenges the status quo of what a players iron should be.”
The P770 irons come with a KBS Tour FLT shaft as standard with an RRP of £1049 for a 7-piece set. The P750 Tour Proto irons will have an RRP of £1499 per set. Both models will go on sale from March 17th. Graphite shafts are available through custom order only.