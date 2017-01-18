TaylorMade P770 Irons Unveiled You might have seen images of prototypes of these irons out on Tour recently but TaylorMade has now officially launched two new better player iron models for 2017.

They’re called the P770 and P750 Tour Proto, the P standing for Players’ iron and the number representing the blade length in millimetres from heel to toe, 77mm and 75mm respectively.

Given its size, it’s likely the P750 Tour Proto model will mostly be used on Tour while the P770 could be favoured by low handicap golfers as well as Tour players.