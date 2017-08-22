TaylorMade P790 and P730 Irons Launched - Joining the P750 and P770 in TaylorMade's players' line up are two new models

TaylorMade P790 and P730 Irons Launched

TaylorMade has expanded its P700-series iron line-up with the addition of the P790 and P730 irons, a forged players distance iron and forged blade respectively targeting different abilities of golfer.

As we know from the P770 and P750 irons, the number in the name refers to the blade length in millimetres (77mm and 75mm), and so the P790 and P730 sit either side of these irons in terms of size.

The P790 is a truly unique design. It’s a forged iron that delivers distance and playability with good feel in a medium-compact head design with a thinner topline and reduced offset.

How? By being a hollow iron filled with a polymer-type material TaylorMade are calling SpeedFoam. TaylorMade actually worked with the golf ball team to find the exact right material to do the job of dampening the sound but also supporting the face.

The Speed Foam is inserted through the toe of the clubhead as a liquid, then expands four times its size inside the head when it turns into foam. It also serves to bring the COR (spring-like effect) of the clubface back under the legal limit.

The incorporation of the WrapFace creates a cut-thru Speed Pocket on the sole with higher flexibility in the lower part of the clubface creates greater forgiveness and consistency than is typically seen in a distance iron design.

Re-engineered Inverted Cone Technology (ICT), TaylorMade’s variable thickness face, has been made smaller, allowing for reduced face thickness at the edges of the face, increasing flexibility from heel to toe and low resulting in more ball speed across the entire face.

For forgiveness and playability, P790 irons feature strategically placed internal metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weighting for precise CG placement and higher MOI.

The lofts of the P790 irons are two degrees stronger than the P770 model but actually launch the ball higher. Six different materials are used to make the iron when you factor in the aluminium screw and Speed Pocket material in addition to the Speed Foam, tungsten, face and body.

“With P790, we created a forged iron that meets the demands of discerning players and delivers distance performance never before seen in a players iron,” Tomo Bystedt, Senior Director, Iron Creation, told GM.

“By combining our new SpeedFoam filler and WrapFace technology with a clean, classic design, we have effectively engineered an iron that is as beautiful as it is powerful – setting the new standard for all-around iron performance.”

The design team’s primary objective with the TaylorMade P730 muscleback iron was to retain the features that were iconic to the Tour Preferred MB ’14 – notably sole camber, offset flow, sole radius and hosel length – while at the same time improving its performance in two subtle ways; shaping and mass properties.

The shaping improvements evolved from previous MB with direct feedback from Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and other PGA Tour players over the past several years.

The overall blade profile is slightly smaller with cleaner and crisper lines, particularly in the 7-8-9 iron transition. The leading edge profile was also tweaked to improve turf interaction across the set. TaylorMade Golf’s Tour players are already noticing the improved look at address, commenting on the improved shaping across every iron in the set.

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose currently play a milled version of the 730 (the Rors Proto & Rose Proto, respectively), while Dustin Johnson is currently testing a forged set (which will be the version at retail).

The MOI has increased in the vertical direction (top to bottom) without increasing it in the horizontal direction, improving forgiveness on shots struck slightly high or low on the blade while maintaining the workability and shot shaping.

This was achieved by reducing the overall blade length and creating a milled channel in the back of the blade, which moves some mass away from the centre of the blade.

Pricing and Availability

The TaylorMade P790 irons will be available at retail on 16th October 2017 in 3-PW, AW, SW with True Temper’s Dynamic Gold 105 steel shafts and an RRP of £1,049 or UST Mamiya’s Recoil 760/780 ES SmacWrap graphite shaft with an RRP of £1,299.

The P730 irons will be available at retail on 1st November 2017 in 3-PW with an RRP of £1,049 for seven irons.