TaylorMade Star Wars Range Channels ‘The Force’

Star Wars fans can now take ‘The Force’ out with them on to the course with TaylorMade’s new product range.

We told you about the range back in June and it’s now ready to hit the market just in time for Christmas.

The highly anticipated range includes divot tools, golf balls, headcovers, gloves, valuables bags and gift boxes, all of which feature the iconic characters and branding that will surely get golfing Star Wars fans very excited.

Favourites such as Yoda, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2 and Stormtroopers are all prominent in the range.