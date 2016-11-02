TaylorMade Star Wars range set to hit the shelves 11th November and includes headcovers, balls, gloves, pitch forks, valuables bags and gift boxes
TaylorMade Star Wars Range Channels ‘The Force’
Star Wars fans can now take ‘The Force’ out with them on to the course with TaylorMade’s new product range.
We told you about the range back in June and it’s now ready to hit the market just in time for Christmas.
The highly anticipated range includes divot tools, golf balls, headcovers, gloves, valuables bags and gift boxes, all of which feature the iconic characters and branding that will surely get golfing Star Wars fans very excited.
Favourites such as Yoda, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2 and Stormtroopers are all prominent in the range.
Avid Star Wars fans will now be able to repair pitch marks with the help of Yoda, keep their clubs protected with the help of a Stormtrooper, and have Darth Vader to mark their golf balls. Both small and large gift boxes are also available, packaging together a range of balls, divot tools, towels and poker chip ball markers.
On the collaboration, Jason Howarth, Category Director, TaylorMade-adidas Golf EMEA, said, “We know that there are thousands of golfers out there who are massive Star Wars fans, and to be able to collaborate with such an iconic brand to create this range of bespoke merchandise is a fantastic opportunity.”
The product range is sure to excite Star Wars fans that pledge their allegiance whilst playing their way around the galaxy!
Prices range from RRP £9.99 – £49.99 and will be available at selected TaylorMade stockists across Europe from the 11th November, 2016.