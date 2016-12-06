New TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls Unveiled

TaylorMade has unveiled its new tour performance TP5 and TP5x golf balls, set to go on sale in March 2017

Joining its new 2017 M1 and M2 metalwoods and M1 and M2 irons, TaylorMade has unveiled the all-new TaylorMade TP5 golf balls.

The new premium, tour-calibre offering will come in two models, the softer TP5, and a lower-spinning TP5x.

Both of the new balls incorporate five-layer constructions, which each layer customised to suit a different area of performance, covering driver and iron distance, iron control and spin and greenside performance and feel.

In rival balls you’ll find three or four layers, and TaylorMade claim this leads to compromises between distance and control and feel. With the TaylorMade TP5 golf balls, TaylorMade claims there is no compromise.

This is achieved by a progressive construction and manipulating the size, compression, and materials of each layer, which effectively decouples the driver and iron speed from iron and wedge spin.

Tri-Fast Core

The TP5 balls’ new Tri-Fast Core consists of a very low compression inner core at just 25 for the TP5x and 16 for the TP5. This core then gets progressively stiffer as you go to the outer core and to the third layer, the mantle.

The combination of this gradient between the three layers creates lower spin and increased velocity. This results in a faster energy transfer from the face to the ball for longer distance on full shots.

Dual-Spin Cover

The TayloMade TP5 golf balls’ Dual-Spin cover is made from an ultra-soft Cast Urethane that sits atop a rigid TP inner cover. This is ideal for greenside control as the rigid inner cover forces the soft Urethane cover into your grooves to maximise spin, without sacrificing feel.

Choosing Between The TP5 and TP5x

There are two options to choose from, with the TP5x being slightly firmer and launching higher, and TP5 featuring a softer feel with mid-trajectory launch.

Pricing and Availability

The TayloMade TP5 golf balls will be available at retail on the 1st of March 2017, with an RRP of £49.99 per dozen.