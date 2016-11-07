See the clubs the Turkish Airlines Open winner used with this Thorbjorn Olesen WITB

Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen won the Turkish Airlines Open at the weekend for his fourth European Tour title.

Thorbjorn Olesen WITB for the Turkish Airlines Open included just one Nike club – his putter.

Since Nike announced they would no longer make golf equipment in August, numerous staffers have switched to other brands, and Olesen has followed suit.

Rory McIlroy switched to the TaylorMade M2 driver and fairway woods at the WGC-HSBC Champions and fellow Nike staffers Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Ross Fisher and Haotong Li are also using a TaylorMade driver.

Olesen changed clubs leading up to the recent Portugal Masters.

The 26-year-old used 13 TaylorMade clubs on route to victory including the M1 driver which he ranked 17th in driving distance with – hitting an average of 290.5 yards.

Olesen used TaylorMade M2 fairway woods and PSi Tour irons, he ranked 8th in G.I.R with 83.3% of greens hit.

He has also switched to TP EF wedges which he used to good effect, making 100% sand saves en route to victory.

He kept in his Nike putter – a Method Origin – and ranked 9th in putts per round.

Thorbjorn Olesen WITB – Turkish Airlines Open Winning Clubs



Driver: TaylorMade M1, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XT 70 TX

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2, Tour AD 8X Black

Irons: TaylorMade PSi Tour, Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade TP EF, Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: Nike Method Origin