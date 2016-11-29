Tiger Woods to debut new Nike TW ’17 shoe

Tiger Woods will be sporting the new Nike TW '17 shoe this week at the Hero World Challenge, which features a unique duo strapping system for extra stability

When Tiger Woods returns to action this week at the Hero World Challenge, his first tournament play since August 2015, he’ll be sporting a prototype of his latest signature golf shoe, the Nike TW ’17.

Since Nike announced it was to stop producing golf clubs and balls, Woods has been experimenting with different clubs and looks set to use TaylorMade woods this week as well as new Nike footwear.

Since July 2015, Woods and Tobie Hatfield, Nike Senior Director of Athlete Innovation, reimagined the 14-time major champion’s signature footwear. The team utilised the additional time they had with Woods to start at the very beginning and address his needs as his rehab progressed.

“This shoe is an absolutely integral part of my return to the sport I love and have missed so much,” Woods says. “Nike really got in the zone with me. I knew Tobie and I were on to something special back when I tried on the first prototype. I feel supreme support from this shoe which leads to the utmost confidence when I step onto the course.”

It started in July 2015 at Sulphar Springs, West Virginia, when Woods and Hatfield met over dinner during the Greenbrier Classic. They agreed on positioning for the Nike athlete’s next generation of footwear — they didn’t want to simply update the existing TW ’15 shoe. During the discussion, Woods reveals his new swing has shifted his dominance from his left leg to his right.

Then in October that year, Hatfield delivered four options of an initial prototype shoe to Woods at his home in Florida. The prototypes all address the need of keeping his feet more secure and locked down in his shoe. Woods selected one of the concepts to move forward with.

In February 2016, Hatfield and Carl Madore, Innovation Design Lead for Nike Golf footwear, shared four varied options of the prototype for Woods to assess. Woods hit shots on a simulator and was intrigued by the duo’s strapping system concept — designed to help keep him secure through his swing and a full day of golf.

Finally, in April 2016, Nike delivered a polished product to Woods, who began his own wear testing on the course. Since returning from surgery, it’s the only golf shoe Woods has worn.

The Nike TW ’17 will be available in Spring 2017 with an RRP of £150.