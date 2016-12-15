Tiger Woods signs with Bridgestone to play the Tour B330-S ball which he used in his return at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month

Tiger Woods Signs With Bridgestone to Play Tour B330-S Ball

Feature image credit: Bridgestone

Bridgestone Golf has today announced the multi-year signing of Tiger Woods to play their Tour B330-S ball.

The 14-time major winner recently returned at the Hero World Challenge where he played the Tour B330-S.

It’s the same ball used by PGA Tour players Bryson DeChambeau, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar and Quicken Loans National winner Billy Hurley III to name a few.

Woods has previously used Nike golf balls but after they announced they would stop making equipment in August he was forced to looked elsewhere.

“Finding the right golf ball is extremely important,” Woods said in a statement. “It’s an essential part of my equipment.”