Tiger Woods Signs With Bridgestone to Play Tour B330-S Ball

Tiger Woods signs with Bridgestone to play the Tour B330-S ball which he used in his return at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month
Bridgestone Golf has today announced the multi-year signing of Tiger Woods to play their Tour B330-S ball.
The 14-time major winner recently returned at the Hero World Challenge where he played the Tour B330-S.
It’s the same ball used by PGA Tour players Bryson DeChambeau, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar and Quicken Loans National winner Billy Hurley III to name a few.
Woods has previously used Nike golf balls but after they announced they would stop making equipment in August he was forced to looked elsewhere.
“Finding the right golf ball is extremely important,” Woods said in a statement. “It’s an essential part of my equipment.”
Woods told the Bridgestone Golf website: “The most important thing is the ball. Once you find a ball, then you can work around everything else. The ball is number 1.”
“After extensive testing I have chosen the best ball for my game. This ball is reacting identical with how I want to play. For me, that’s fun.”
He will be featured in all advertising for the brand, including print and television ads. He’ll also be on packaging and shop displays.
“We supplied him with product, but we had no communication with him and didn’t have any way to help influence his decision,” said Corey Consuegra, director of marketing for Bridgestone Golf.
“Tiger did a lot of testing, but this is the one that came out to his liking,” said his agent, Mark Steinberg. “It was always about finding out what was best for him and what he liked best before putting together the structure of a deal.”
Woods announced yesterday that he would play the Genesis Open in February at Riviera, an event he made his PGA Tour debut in as a 16-year-old in 1992.
The 79-time PGA Tour winner may also opt to play the Dubai Desert Classic, Farmers Insurance Open and Waste Management Phoenix Open as well.
Woods returned with promise at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month, where, despite finishing 15th in a 17-man field, he led the field in birdies at the end of the week.
He played TaylorMade woods, Nike irons and wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter, however it is unclear what will be in the bag when he next tees it up, apart from the B330-S golf ball.