Tiger Woods Signs With TaylorMade

14-time major winner Tiger Woods has signed a multi-year deal with TaylorMade golf.

Woods will use the company’s metalwoods, irons and wedges.

Woods tweeted: “After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly TaylorMade. Proud to join the family!”

The 79-time PGA Tour winner will use the full M family of metalwoods including the 2017 M2 3 wood, which he described as “unlike anything i’ve ever hit”, saying it’s the “farthest i’ve ever hit a fairway wood.”

Although pictured with the new 2017 M2 driver, according to the PGA Tour’s Jonathan Wall, he will continue using the 2016 M2, which he used in his return at the Hero World Challenge in December.

The 2017 M2 3 wood and 2017 M1 5 wood will also be in his bag, and his irons will be a custom set which are currently being developed.

It is unclear what wedges he will use although they will likely be TaylorMade’s new Milled Grind Wedges.

He said, “Throughout my career, I’ve always been meticulous about my equipment.

“Over the past few months, I’ve had clubs from every brand sent to me to test.

“When it came to making a final decision, the choice was easy—it all came down to performance, which is why I chose TaylorMade.”

TaylorMade CEO David Abeles said: “Our product teams at TaylorMade have a singular focus – to create the best performing golf equipment in the world. We are thrilled that Tiger has chosen to play TaylorMade. His impact on the game of golf is undeniable and we are honoured to have him part of our team.”

Woods has used Nike golf clubs since 2002 but has been testing equipment from all brands since August after the company announced they were stopping production of golf clubs.

Tiger tees it up this week at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open, a course that he has tasted victory on eight times (including the 2008 US Open) and a tournament which he’s won seven times.

Woods is paired with fellow TaylorMade staffers world number one Jason Day and world number three Dustin Johnson for the opening two rounds.