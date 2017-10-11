Images emerged of Tiger Woods' golf bag during a clinic at his TW Invitational event

Tiger Woods Using Unbranded Irons

Tiger Woods is back hitting shots, with videos emerging of the 14-time major winner putting on a clinic with Kevin Chappell at his TW Invitational event.

Woods’ swing is looking good after a fourth back surgery in April.

Eagle-eyed fans will have seen images of Tiger’s clubs, which appear to be unbranded TGR irons.

Kevin Roman, who is a professional at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, where Woods’ clinic took place, posted these images on Twitter:

Woods signed with TaylorMade in February and had the 2016 M2 driver and 2017 M2 and M1 fairway woods in the bag during his last appearance at the Dubai Desert Classic.

He was still using Nike forged blades and wedges, so his irons may be the exact same ones he was using then minus the logo.

TGR is the logo for Tiger Woods Ventures.

The 14-time major winner was also spotted with two TaylorMade RSi TP UDI driving irons in the bag as well as a Taylormade PSi iron and an RSI iron.

He still has his Nike wedges, and his putter will no doubt be his trusty Scotty Cameron newport.

The bag looked to contain 16 clubs without his putter, so he is still unsure of his set up with no tournaments currently lined up.

Woods also signed with Bridgestone to use their Tour B330-S golf ball, and, as you can see, he has a deal with Monster for his bag.

