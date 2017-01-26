Tiger Woods makes his first start of 2017 this week, take a look at the equipment he'll be using

Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?

Tiger Woods returns this week at the Farmers Insurance Open fresh off of the announcement that he has signed with TaylorMade.

The 14-time major winner tees it up at Torrey Pines in California where he’s won eight times, including his last major-to-date at the 2008 US Open.

Woods, however, won’t be using a full set of TaylorMades just yet.

He is continuing to use the 2016 TaylorMade M2 Driver which he debuted in his return at the Hero World Challenge last month.

His three wood is a new one, the 2017 M2, which he absolutely loves by the sound of it.

After the announcement that he’d signed with TaylorMade he said that the new M2 3 wood is “unlike anything i’ve ever hit” and that it’s the “farthest I’ve ever hit a fairway wood.”

His five wood is the 2016 M1 and that is the only other TaylorMade club he is currently using, for now anyway.

That’s because his irons and wedges are currently still being developed.

He told the media in his pre-Farmers Insurance Open press conference, “We’re going to take our time and build up an iron that I like not only in the playing position but how it feels and how it performs.

“So there’s no rush on that. I’ll be playing my current Nike irons and the blades I’ve been using for years for right now until TaylorMade builds me the irons that I want.”

The 79-time PGA Tour winner still has his prized Scotty Cameron putter in the bag which he won all but one of his 14 majors with.

He is using the Bridgestone B330-S golf ball after signing with the company in December.

Driver: TaylorMade 2016 M2 9.5

3 wood: TaylorMade 2017 M2 13

5 wood: TaylorMade 2016 M1 19

Irons: Nike forged blades

Wedges: Nike forged

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B330-S