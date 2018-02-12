The 14-time major winner makes his second start of 2018 this week at Riviera, take a look at the equipment he's using

Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?

Tiger Woods makes his second start of 2018 this week at Riviera in the Genesis Open.

Woods plays at the famed Los Angeles venue for the first time since 2006. It was also the site of his PGA Tour debut in 1992 at the age of 16.

Having recently signed with TaylorMade, he’ll be using the company’s driver and fairway woods, but will also be employing TGR Prototype irons, Nike wedges and his trusted Scotty Cameron putter.

Last month at Torrey Pines we saw the 14-time major winner using the 2018 TaylorMade M3 driver, which has replaced the 2016 TaylorMade M2 driver he used in last year’s Hero World Challenge.

He has gone for the 460cc version in an 8.5˚ head that he’s set one click higher using the adjustable loft sleeve.

Woods has paired his new driver with a TaylorMade 2017 M1 3-wood at 15˚ and the new TaylorMade M3 5-wood at 18˚.

He’s also continuing to use a bespoke set of ‘TGR Irons’ that you can see in the picture below.

This custom set was reportedly made by Nike before it departed the club-making business.

The 79-time PGA Tour winner still has his prized Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter in the bag, which he won all but one of his 14 majors with.

For the 2018 season he continues to use the Bridgestone Tour B XS golf ball after signing with the company in December 2016.

Tiger Woods What’s in the Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460, 8.5°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70TX shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade 2017 M1, 15°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade M3, 18°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90TX shaft

Irons: TGR Prototype irons 3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Nike VR Forged 56˚ and 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram