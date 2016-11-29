Tiger Woods WITB – Hero World Challenge Clubs

Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf this week at the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas, take a look at his new equipment with this Tiger Woods WITB

He’s back.

Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited return this week at his tournament in The Bahamas.

The 14-time major winner has been out of action since August 2015, where he finished in a tie for 10th at the Wyndham Championship.

Since then, he’s had two back surgeries and had hoped to make his return at the PGA Tour season-opener at the Safeway Open in Napa, California in October.

He pulled out, citing that his game was vulnerable.

Since Nike announced that they would stop making golf equipment back in August, the question on many peoples’ lips was ‘What clubs will Tiger use now?’

Well, all looks to have been revealed.

Footage emerged of the American last week testing TaylorMade woods and it looks as if he’ll be using them in his return.

Woods will use a TaylorMade M2 driver along with the 3 and 5 woods.

He is still using his Nike VR Pro blades and wedges and has gone back to a trusty putter.

The Scotty Cameron that he won 13 of his 14 majors with looks to be back in the bag.

However, the Nike ball has been omitted and surprisingly to some, he hasn’t gone for a Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x.

Instead, he will put the Bridgestone B330S in to play- the same ball used by Bryson DeChambeau, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar and Quicken Loans National winner Billy Hurley III to name a few.

What’s more, Woods has a new bag sponsor – energy drink company ‘Monster’.

He’ll also be wearing a new pair of shoes this week – the Nike TW ’17.

Driver: TaylorMade M2

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M2

Irons: Nike VR Pro

Wedges: Nike VR Pro

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2

Ball: Bridgestone B330S