Titleist 718 irons spotted

Golf Monthly has been informed that this week marks the start of the tour seeding and validation process for some prototype Titleist 718 irons.

Titleist traditionally unveil a new range of irons every two years, the most recent launch being the Titleist 716 irons in the Autumn of 2015.

The most intriguing aspect of the image that has been shared is what appears to be the addition of an AP3 model, which looks to sit in between the super-game improver AP1 model and compact game-improver AP2 iron in terms of size.

Titleist’s Golf Club General Manager Steve Pelisek explains who the 716 AP1 and AP2 irons are aimed at and why

The AP1 model has always been the largest in the range and offers the maximum distance and forgiveness. The AP2, with its blend of forgiveness in a compact profile, has a broad use ranging from the tour player to mid handicapper.

The CB (cavity back) and MB (muscleback) are the smallest irons in the range aimed at more competent ball strikers while the T-MB is traditionally a long iron replacement club weighted with tungsten for extra distance and forgiveness.

Product seeding and player validation is a critical step in the go-to-market process for all Titleist equipment. Earning the validation of the game’s best players, as well as dedicated golfers at every level of the game, ensures that new products provide performance and quality excellence.

This week at both the PGA Tour’s Quicken Loans National and the European Tour’s HNA Open de France, Titleist Tour Reps and members of the Titleist Golf Club R&D team will be busy fitting players into prototype 718 irons, answering their performance questions and gathering their feedback and data.

This same process will continue over the coming weeks across the worldwide professional tours.

As always Golf Monthly will be following the story closely to be sure to follow all our social media channels for updates and the latest information.