Titleist 718 Irons Unveiled

“Irons are scoring clubs. Even with distance-focused irons like 718 AP1 and AP3, which are just as long or even longer than the competition, the ultimate goal was playable and repeatable distance. When it comes to hitting a good iron shot, distance without control is meaningless.”

All of the new Titleist 718 irons will be available worldwide from 29th September, 2017.

Titleist 718 AP1 irons

Built for maximum distance and maximum forgiveness. Longer and more forgiving than the prior generation, 718 AP1 irons combine classic Titleist look and feel with advanced game improvement technology to produce an iron that is easy to hit, get in the air and stop on the green quickly.

Titleist 718 AP3 irons

The player’s distance iron. An innovative hollow-blade design with high-speed face technology, AP3 merges everything R&D has learned from creating and advancing AP1 and AP2 irons to produce the longest, fastest Titleist player’s iron ever.

Titleist 718 AP2 irons

The new 718 AP2 improves upon the technology and performance that have made AP2 one of the most popular modern tour irons. The co-forged, cavity back design provides ultimate playability with consistent distance and forgiveness, packaged in a tour-validated profile that delivers pure forged feel.

Titleist 718 T-MB irons

The ultimate utility iron, 718 T-MB has grown into a full set of uniquely designed irons that deliver effortless distance at every loft in a technical, muscle-back shape. Initially developed as a high launching, player’s long iron, the hollow-body, multi-material design of T-MB produces a powerful combination of high launch and forgiveness with a playable trajectory.

Titleist 718 CB and MB irons

The new 718 CB irons continue Titleist’s legacy of delivering tour-proven performance in a sleek, cavity back profile, delivering precision shot control with added forgiveness through a high-tech blade construction. The 718 MB is classic muscle back designed for today’s game and is the modern choice for those players desiring maximum shot control with a traditional forged look and feel.

Tour seeding process

Back in June, the initial tour seeding and validation process for some prototype Titleist 718 irons began.

Titleist traditionally unveil a new range of irons every two years, the most recent launch being the Titleist 716 irons in the Autumn of 2015.

The most intriguing aspect of the image that has been shared is what appears to be the addition of an AP3 model, which looks to sit in between the super-game improver AP1 model and compact game-improver AP2 iron in terms of size.

The AP1 model has always been the largest in the range and offers the maximum distance and forgiveness. The AP2, with its blend of forgiveness in a compact profile, has a broad use ranging from the tour player to mid handicapper.

The CB (cavity back) and MB (muscleback) are the smallest irons in the range aimed at more competent ball strikers while the T-MB is traditionally a long iron replacement club weighted with tungsten for extra distance and forgiveness.

Product seeding and player validation is a critical step in the go-to-market process for all Titleist equipment. Earning the validation of the game’s best players, as well as dedicated golfers at every level of the game, ensures that new products provide performance and quality excellence.

This week at both the PGA Tour’s Quicken Loans National and the European Tour’s HNA Open de France, Titleist Tour Reps and members of the Titleist Golf Club R&D team will be busy fitting players into prototype 718 irons, answering their performance questions and gathering their feedback and data.

This same process will continue over the coming weeks across the worldwide professional tours.

Golfer Mikko Illonen lead the AAM Scottish Open after shooting a 7-under par 65 on day one off the back of four missed cuts and switching to the new 718 irons were pivotal in this change in fortune.

“I actually changed my irons on Tuesday, putting the 718s in,” Illonen told the European Tour’s Sarah Stirk after his round. “It can be just little things that give you a little extra confidence. I struck the ball better than for probably two or three years.”

As always Golf Monthly will be following the story closely to be sure to follow all our social media channels for updates and the latest information.