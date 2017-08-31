Titleist 818 Hybrids Revealed - New 818 H1 and H2 hybrids are said to deliver distance, forgiveness and even more adjustability in two distinct profiles

Titleist 818 Hybrids Revealed

The new Titleist 818 hybrids share even more technologies with the 917 drivers to create the longest and most accurate hybrids the brand has ever made.

Both the larger 818 H1 and more iron-like 818 H2 benefit from Active Recoil Channel 2.0, SureFit CG Weights and SureFit Hosel technology to deliver longer distance with a more playable trajectory and even more ball flight adjustability.

Active Recoil Channel 2.0 behind the face generates faster ball speeds across the face through its improved channel design and flexing polymer insert to ensure dirt doesn’t collect in the channel.

RELATED: Titleist 718 Irons Unveiled

But the headline innovation on the 818 hybrids is how Titleist has incorporated SureFit CG technology into such a small head. In combination with the adjustable SureFit Hosel, which adjusts loft and lie independently, golfers dial in their ball flight through an interchangeable weight system that optimizes spin and shot shape for a more consistent trajectory and tighter dispersion.

A 10 percent higher MOI than the prior generation of Titleist hybrids means the 818 models provide increased ball speed across the face for more forgiveness on off-centre hits, while the deeper centre of gravity increases launch and trajectory for more shot-stopping control.

Titleist 818 hybrids offers two distinct profile choices with performance relative to a player’s swing and head-style preference.

GEAR TEST: Titleist 818 H1 v H2 Hybrids

The 818 H1 is larger, more forgiving and launches the ball higher. It is also more suited to golfers who prefer the look of a fairway wood and tend to sweep the ball off the top of the turf. It is available in 19º, 21º, 23º, 25º and 27º lofts.

The 818 H2 has a more compact profile with a squarer toe for golfers who have a steeper delivery to the ball and prefer the look of an iron. It offers a more penetrating launch and iron-like distance control and is available in 17º, 19º, 21º and 23 lofts.

“When building scoring clubs like 818H1 and 818H2, you have to think about distance in terms of playable distance. Playable distance is easy distance that launches high and lands soft,” Stephanie Luttrell, Director of Titleist R&D Metalwoods Development.

“It is also consistent distance that you can control. Having seen just how powerful the combination of SureFit CG Weights and SureFit Hosel was for players being fit into our 917 drivers and fairways, we knew that technology would be especially meaningful in shot making clubs like 818 hybrids, allowing players to optimize their ball flight and produce more consistent shot patterns.”

The 818’s high-performance stock shaft matrix features premium aftermarket options from the Tensei Pro, ATMOS and Even Flow driver/fairway shaft brands that fit a wide range of players and swing speeds. Titleist will be the first manufacturer to offer each of these tour-proven hybrid shaft models.

Fittings for new Titleist 818 hybrids begin Sept. 1st with availability in shops worldwide beginning Sept. 29th. The RRP is £255.

Titleist 818 Hybrids on Tour

Since their debut on the PGA Tour in mid July, 818 hybrids are now being played across the worldwide professional tours. At the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth added a new 818 H2 to his bag, seeking a long game option that would produce a higher trajectory for holding firmer greens and maintain performance from the rough. Russell Henley, Bernd Wiesberger and Andrew Johnston are among the players that have also put new 818 hybrids in play.

Titleist began seeding its prototype 818 hybrids with a number of Brand Ambassadors at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

This followed the introduction of prototype 718 irons at the HNA Open de France.

Titleist Brand Ambassadors, such as Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, Stephen Gallacher, Ian Poulter, Bernd Wiesberger, Robert Karlsson and Brett Rumford, were among those to sample prototype 818 hybrids on the range.

On initial inspection, the 818 hybrids appeared to feature a changeable cartridge in the sole that could well be similar to Titleist’s SureFit CG technology that features on the Titleist 917 drivers and 917 fairway woods.

This technology allows golfers to dial in very precise launch characteristics to maximise distance and also create a more specific shot shape.

There also looked to be an adjustable hosel, which based on previous versions allows golfers to tweak the loft and lie angle independently, and an Active Recoil Channel behind the face to increase ball speed by allowing the face to flex and spring more powerfully.

The tour validation process allows Titleist to ensure every club is delivering on the brand promise of innovation, performance and quality excellence.

In total, 16 sets of new prototype Titleist 718 irons were put into play at last week’s The Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour, where Titleist was also the top choice in irons with 47 sets (30%) and hybrids with 31 sets (35%).

It comes after Tommy Fleetwood won the Open De France using the new Titleist Pro V1x ball and Peter Uihlein finished runner up with the same model. Fleetwood has seen a dramatic improvement in form switching to the Titleist ball from his Nike ball, after it was announced that Nike were to stop making golf clubs.

Be sure to follow all of Golf Monthly’s various social media channels to stay updated on new product launches and all other equipment news.