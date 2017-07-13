Titleist 818 Hybrids Spotted - Some prototype Titleist 818 hybrids have been seen doing the rounds at the Scottish Open

Titleist 818 Hybrids Spotted

Titleist has begun seeding its prototype 818 hybrids with a number of Brand Ambassadors at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

The prototype 818 hybrids make their debut at the European Tour Rolex Series event following the introduction of prototype 718 irons at the HNA Open de France.

Titleist Brand Ambassadors, such as Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, Stephen Gallacher, Ian Poulter, Bernd Wiesberger, Robert Karlsson and Brett Rumford, were among those to sample prototype 818 hybrids on the range.

On initial inspection, the 818 hybrids appear to feature a version of Titleist’s SureFit CG technology, which features on the Titleist 917 drivers and 917 fairway woods.

This technology allows golfers to dial in very precise launch characteristics to maximise distance and also create a more specific shot shape.

There also looks to be a SureFit adjustable hosel, that allows golfers to tweak the loft and lie angle independently, and an Active Recoil Channel behind the face to increase ball speed by allowing the face to flex and spring more powerfully.

The tour validation process allows Titleist to ensure every club is delivering on the brand promise of innovation, performance and quality excellence.

In total, 16 sets of new prototype Titleist 718 irons were put into play at last week’s The Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour, where Titleist was also the top choice in irons with 47 sets (30%) and hybrids with 31 sets (35%).

It comes after Tommy Fleetwood won the Open De France using the new Titleist Pro V1x ball and Peter Uihlein finished runner up with the same model. Fleetwood has seen a dramatic improvement in form switching to the Titleist ball from his Nike ball, after it was announced that Nike were to stop making golf clubs.

