Titleist 917 National Fitting Day Set For May 20th

Following on from the unveiling of Titleist Thursdays, the brand is now inviting golfers to experience the performance of its 917 drivers and fairways by taking part in the nationwide Titleist 917 National Fitting Day on Saturday 20th May.

Over 600 Titleist Fitting Partners across the country will be available to conduct custom-fit experiences specifically for Titleist 917 metalwoods on this day, giving golfers the chance to benefit from the woods’ technology.

There will also be an opportunity for those who undergo a fitting on the day, and anyone who currently uses clubs from the 917 family, to win exclusive prizes. To enter, all they have to do is send a picture with their Titleist 917 driver or fairway wood or during their fitting using the hashtag #Titleist917.

Golfers can find out where their nearest Titleist 917 National Fitting Day is taking place simply by visiting http://www.titleist.co.uk/917day.

“The Titleist 917 National Fitting Day is a hugely exciting initiative which we are thrilled to be rolling out with our Titleist Fitting Partners,” said Chris Beaumont, Golf Club Marketing Manager, Titleist.

“Golfers across the country will have the opportunity to get fitted into our 917 line of metals, and experience for themselves, the performance of 917 which has seen a number of Titleist tour professionals worldwide lift trophies this season.”

As well as improved Active Recoil Channel 2.0 and Radial Speed Face 2.0 on the 917 driver comes SureFit CG, a weight port in the back of the head that allows the swing weight, launch, spin and shot shape to be dialed in even further. It is positioned at a 30-degree angle to clubface, to keep spin levels low when in the fade position while maintaining forgiveness.

Advanced booking is required by phoning the venue directly.