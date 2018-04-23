Titleist AVX Golf Balls Introduced - Titleist has revealed a brand new premium golf ball called AVX that offers a lower flight and a softer feel than the popular Pro V1 and Pro V1x

Titleist AVX Golf Balls Introduced

The new Titleist AVX is a new, high-performance golf ball providing distance and a soft feel through proprietary core, cover and aerodynamic technologies.

It sits alongside Pro V1 and Pro V1x in terms of offering all-round performance from tee to green, but will offer the lowest spin and launch of the three as well as the softest feel.

A comprehensive test market conducted in Arizona, California and Florida from October 2017 to January 2018 resulted in the resounding validation of AVX, particularly among golfers who prioritize distance and extremely soft feel.

On sale in the UK from July 2018, the launch of the Titleist AVX has been accelerated in order to meet golfer demand.

Featuring a multi-component construction, AVX delivers distance and a penetrating flight, very low long game and iron spin, exceptionally soft feel and premium scoring control. It does this thanks to a high speed, low compression core and a new high flex casing layer, which enhances speed and controls spin to promote even greater distance.

The GRN41 thermoset cast urethane elastomer cover has been specifically formulated by Titleist Golf Ball R&D to deliver premium scoring control with exceptionally soft feel and long lasting durability.

A unique catenary aerodynamic design delivers a piercing, low trajectory while providing a consistent ball flight on all shots.

“During the test market, we heard from a lot of golfers playing competitive models who realized they had been giving up performance in order to play a softer feeling golf ball,” Mahoney said.

“With AVX, not only were they getting the feel that they love, they were also getting longer distance with great performance in the short game – and they were playing better. That’s the reason so many golfers are talking about this golf ball.”

The Titleist AVX Golf Ball is on sale from July 2nd, 2018, in both white and high-optic yellow with an RRP of £52 per dozen.