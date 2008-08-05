Titleist firm favourite at Glenmuir Club Professional Championship

Titleist was the firm favourite at the 2008 Glenmuir Club Professional Championship at Moortown Golf Club according to a recent survey carried out by Sports Marketing Surveys Ltd*. Titleist came out on top in ALL of the major equipment categories, demonstrating the strength and breadth of the brand.

Titleist eclipsed all others in the ball count to claim the #1 position, in addition to leading the way in the driver, fairway metal, utility club, irons, wedges and putter categories proving that Club Professionals refuse to forgo the quality and performance of Titleist products just like their counterparts on Tour.

The superior performance and unprecedented success of the legendary Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x is clearly not restricted to the Professional Tours. An impressive 89.1% of the field at the Club Professional Championship chose to play a Titleist ball compared to just 6.4% for the nearest, but distant, rival.

Titleist enjoyed similar success in many of the club categories, proving that Titleists club line meets the needs of the best players amongst the Club Professional ranks. The Titleist Pro Titanium drivers, including the 907 D1 and D2 Drivers, were clear front runners with 39.7% of the field compared to 12.8% for the next driver brand, while Titleist also took top spot in the first Fairway metal and Utility Club categories with 27.2% and 30.7% respectively.

Recent product introductions in the better player iron market, like the Titleist AP1 and AP2 dual cavity iron models, or the high performance ZM or ZB irons appear to have hit the mark. Titleist was the most played iron amongst Club Professionals with 37.2% of the field choosing the unmatched precision, playability and workability of Titleist.

Titleist Vokey Design wedges, designed by master craftsman Bob Vokey, continue to be the firm favourites amongst better players and at the Club Professional Championship, Titleist wedges led the aggregate wedge count (PW, SW and LW) with an impressive 40.8% of wedges in play. Scotty Cameron by Titlest putters also took the #1 spot with 25.6% of the field.

* Sports Marketing Surveys Ltds Glenmuir Club Professional Championship Survey 2008