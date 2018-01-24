Titleist Tour Soft and Velocity Balls Revealed - Tour Soft is a entirely new ball offering replacing NXT Tour and NXT Tour S while Velocity has been updated with added speed

Titleist Tour Soft and Velocity Balls Revealed

Replacing the popular NXT Tour and NXT Tour S for 2018 is a brand-new offering from Titleist called Tour Soft, which features the largest core it has ever put in a golf ball.

Titleist claims Tour Soft is the softest-feeling ball among its competitive set, thanks to the 1.6in core combined with a special, ultra-thin 4CE grafted surlyn cover made from four different materials. In fact, it is just as thin as some urethane-covered balls currently on the market.

Titleist says the result is a soft feel, excellent distance off the tee, control into greens and impressive levels of durability. A new spherically tiled 342 dimple design delivers a penetrating trajectory and consistent flight.

“We knew there was an opportunity to deliver a brand-new high-performance ball that would lead the category in terms of soft compression feel,” Michael Mahoney, VP of Titleist ball marketing, told GM.

“Ultimately, because of our exhaustive and iterative prototyping process, we were able to deliver everything we wanted in Tour Soft – and more.”

2018 Titleist Velocity

Another upgrade in the Titleist ball family is the 2018 Velocity, designed for distance.

It has been re-engineered with a softer high-speed LSX core and Titleist’s fastest cover blend to deliver low spin and fast ball speed off the tee, while its 328 tetrahedral dimple design produces a high flight and long carry for shots that fly well and land more softly on the green.

It has plenty of personality, too, as it is available in four colour options, including visi-white with an orange sidestamp and double play numbers 00, 22, 77 and 99 that were chosen by Team Titleist members. It is also available in white, pink and orange.

Key Info

Tour Soft has an RRP of £32 a dozen and is available in white and high-optic yellow, while Velocity has an RRP of £26 a dozen. Both go on sale from February 1st.

GM Says

Titleist is making some big claims about the all-round performance of Tour Soft in that competitive mid-price bracket, some of which cost less and have a urethane cover, so it will be interesting to see how it performs.

Velocity is for the golfer who brags about distance and it’s sure to be Titleist’s highest flying, longest ball off the tee.