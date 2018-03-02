2018 Titleist Cart Bag Range Unveiled - Titleist has revealed four cart bag models added to its impressive 2018 selection

Titleist has unveiled four new cart bags for the 2018 season that benefit from premium materials, extra features and craftsmanship catering for all tastes and preferences.

On sale now, each bag features a forward-facing pocket design for easy access. The StaDry Deluxe and StaDry Lightweight cart bags feature Titleist’s patented StaDry waterproof technology while the Club 14 and Lightweight Club 14 are made from premium materials for added durability.

The Club 14 (pictured below) has a slim design whilst still giving a 14-way top cuff which makes access significantly easier. Resistant to abrasion, the Club 14 also comes with magnetic valuables pockets to make sure important possessions like car keys and watches, do not go for a wander onto the golf course.

Priced at £220, it comes in three possible colours of Black/White/Red, Black, Charcoal, Red and Navy, White, Red.

The Lightweight Club 14 (below) possesses all the benefits of the Club 14, but is slightly smaller and lighter which makes it easier to pick up and carry if necessary.

It has an RRP of £185 and comes in five colour options. The same three available for the Club 14, plus Black/Silver/Marina, and Navy/Pink/Silver.

The StaDry deluxe is the most expensive of the four cart bags at £285 but with that you get Titleist’s patented waterproof technology.

For example they have seam-sealed zippers to give your clubs, your valuables, and anything else you keep in your golf bag dry in all conditions. It comes in three colour choices.

Finally, the StaDry Lightweight offers the same performance as the Deluxe but comes in a more compact frame. Like the other three available it has innovative forward facing pockets for easy access.

Priced at £245 it comes in the same Black/White/Red colour way as pictured above, as well as in Black/Granite/Red, and Navy/Black/Red.

