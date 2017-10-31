Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedges Spotted - The seeding process for the new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges gets under way on the PGA Tour's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this week

It looks like the seeding process for the new Titleist Vokey Prototype SM7 wedges will begin in Las Vegas this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on the PGA Tour.

Tour seeding is an important process for Titleist, who like to seek validation of its products before coming to retail by some of the world’s best players. Vokey continued its dominance on Tour last week as the most played wedge at the both the WGC-HSBC Champions and Sanderson Farms Championship.

Titleist staff players in the field at TPC Summerlin, where Rod Pampling defends, include Charley Hoffman, Kevin Na, Webb Simpson and Jimmy Walker who’ll likely be giving them a try in the lead up to the start of the event.

Zac Blair has also been given some to test, as you can see from his recent tweet below.

This is the statement released on the Titleist website, promoted by Titleist on Twitter:

“When the gates open at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and the first fans set foot on the grounds of TPC Summerlin, there will be a buzz building as Bob and our wedge team gear up for the Tour introduction of the new Prototype SM7 wedges. The Tour validation process is key to ensuring the #1 wedge on tour performs at the highest level.”

RELATED: Titleist SM6 Wedges Review

There’s also a quote from master craftsman Bob Vokey, the likely designer of the SM7 wedges.

“We design the best product possible and take it to the tour,” he said. “If the tour players accept it, then we say this must be awfully good.”

What happens during a wedge fitting with Bob Vokey himself

Pictures released online so far appear to show a cleaner look on the back of the wedge, with the Grind now labelled on the toe section of the sole instead, next to the amount of bounce.

One of the pictures also shows a D Grind, which hasn’t previously been available at retail.

The SM6 changed to way the centre of gravity (CG) progressed through the loft range and the SM7 looks to continue that trend, with the higher lofts adopting a higher CG to align more with the most common impact location for better feel, spin control and a lower trajectory.

Conversely, the lower lofts had a lower CG to get the ball airborne more easily. Be sure to follow Golf Monthly’s social media channels for the latest news and updates.