We take a look at the clubs used by the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner with this Tommy Fleetwood What's in the bag?

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood sealed the biggest win of his career at the weekend to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 26-year-old birdied the 72nd hole to beat world number three Dustin Johnson and Pablo Larrazabal by one at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

It was his second European Tour victory after winning the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in 2013.

The Nike ambassador is one of the few players still to be using Nike clubs, after the company announced that they would stop making equipment last August.

Fleetwood used the Nike Vapor Fly Pro driver along with Nike Vapor Fly fairway woods.

The 26-year-old used a VR Pro Combo 4 iron and VR Pro blades from 5-9 iron, all with Project X rifle shafts.

Fleetwood will be keeping the Nike irons in the bag for a long while to come judging by his stats – he only missed six greens all week, hitting 92% for a total of 66/72.

The man from Southport used Callaway’s brand new Mack Daddy Forged wedges in 48°, 52°, 56° and 60°.

He also used an Odyssey #2 White Hot Pro putter.

Driver: Nike Vapor Fly Pro, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver TiNi X

Fairway woods: Nike Vapor Fly 3 wood, Nike Vapor Fly 5 wood

Irons: Nike VR Pro Combo 4, VR Pro blades 5-9, Project X

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged 48°, 52°, 56° and 60°

Putter: Odyssey #2 White Hot Pro putter

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x