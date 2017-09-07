Toulon Design Putters Coming To Europe - New premium putter line said to combine craftsmanship and technology to produce the ultimate in looks and performance

Toulon Design Putters Coming To Europe

Odyssey has announced the European introduction of Toulon Design Putters, a premium line of performance flat sticks products already proving to be a big hit on tour.

Thomas Pieters has one in the bag and so does Masters Champion Sergio Garcia, who was in the headlines last week for breaking his Toulon Design putter in anger, forcing himself to putt with a number of different clubs.

The line includes seven models – five blades (Madison, Austin, Columbus (bottom), Long Island and San Diego) and two face-balanced mallets (Memphis (above) and Indianapolis) said to benefit from the best materials, craftsmanship, visual appeal and technology.

“Building a better-performing putter takes imagination, intelligence, focus, precision and experience,” Sean Toulon, Senior Vice President/General Manager of Putters, Callaway Golf, told GM. “In our quest to manufacture the best, we focused on creating harmony between sound, feel and roll, ensuring they’re all in sync to maximise performance.”

One of the key visible features of each Toulon Design Putter is the new Deep Diamond Mill face pattern, precision-milled into the face of each soft 303 stainless steel head. This pattern channels impact vibration away from your ears to produce a slightly softer, yet still crisp, solid sound with good feel.

One of the most visually striking designs in the 2017 Collection – Indianapolis (above) – is a super-high MOI mallet inspired by the sleek beauty and envelope-pushing performance of Indy cars past and present.

It combines a uniquely beautiful and highly functional shape with Deep Diamond Mill technology to promote great feel, smooth, accurate roll and keen distance-control across a large part of the face.

All Toulon Design Putters feature adjustable sole plate technology that allows golfers to easily alter the weight of the head from approximately 350g all the way up to 390g (depending on the model). The sole plates of the blades and the Memphis models are fully CNC milled from Aluminum (7g), Stainless Steel (20g) or Tungsten (40g) to allow the golfer to get the desired head weight.

In addition, by marrying adjustable sole plate technology with SuperStroke CounterCore weight options (25g or 50g) every Toulon putter can be easily counterbalanced.

Combining a 20g sole weight with a 25g CounterCore weight in the SuperStroke grip produces a ‘Moderate Release’ set-up that allows for a pronounced releasing of the club head. Whereas the 40g tungsten sole weight with a 50g CounterCore weight in the SuperStroke grip produces an ‘Aggressive Release’ setup for an even more pronounced releasing of the club head.

Other stock grip options on Toulon Design Putters will include Lamkin Pistol, SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour and SuperStroke 2.0.

All putters are available in 33in, 34in and 35in shaft lengths from September 15th. The RRP is £399, apart from the Indianapolis which is £449.