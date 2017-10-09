We take a look at the gear used by Tyrrell Hatton in his successful Dunhill Links title defence at St Andrews

Tyrrell Hatton What’s In The Bag?

Tyrrell Hatton successfully defended the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews for his second European Tour triumph.

The Englishman closed with a bogey-free round of six-under-par 66 and played his final 55 holes without a dropped shot.

The Ping ambassador moves up to 22nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, closer to his career high of 14th, and 11th in the Race to Dubai with just six weeks left of the season.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” he said.

“It felt so much harder than last year, maybe that’s just a bit more pressure on myself but I’m so happy that I managed to defend it and what a great week again.”

Hatton had the new Ping G400 LST driver in the bag with 8.5° of loft.

He also has the new Ping G400 Crossover in the bag.

His 3 wood is the 2016 TaylorMade M2 with 16.5° of loft, slightly higher than your usual 3 wood.

He ranked fifth in the field in Greens in Regulation, hitting an impressive 84.7%, using the Ping i200 irons.

He carries two Ping Glide 2.0 wedges in 50° and 54° of loft and a Titleist Vokey SM6 58° lob wedge.

Hatton’s sand save percentage was an incredible 100% for the week.

He also ranked fifth for the week in Putts per Round with 28.8, using the Ping Vault Oslo Slate mallet putter.

Hatton is a Titleist golf ball loyalist, using the Pro V1x.

Tyrrell Hatton What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Ping G400 LST 8.5°, with Mitsubishi Fubuki K 60X shaft

3 wood: 2016 TaylorMade M2 16.5°, with Graphite Design Tour AD-BB 7X

Utility: Ping G400 Crossover, with Project X 6.0 shaft

Irons (4-PW): Ping G400 i200, with Project X 6.0 shafts

Wedges: Ping Vault 2.0 50° and 54°, Titleist Vokey SM6 58°, with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Ping Vault Oslo Slate

Putter: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram