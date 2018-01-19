Under Armour Spieth 2 Shoes Revealed - Under Armour adds Gore-Tex protection to its signature shoe for 2018 while also making it lighter and more comfortable

Under Armour Spieth 2 Shoes Revealed

Nearly a year ago to the day, Under Armour released Jordan Spieth’s first signature shoe, the UA Spieth 1, at a flashy launch event in Tokyo.

This year, Spieth met up with 23-time Olympic swimming gold medalist and good friend Michael Phelps and baseball player Bryce Harper in Las Vegas to launch the follow-up shoe, predictably called Spieth 2, which included a trip to TopGolf.

The three-time major champion has been influential in the shoe’s design and will sport the various colourways during the 2018 season.

The look and many of the technologies remain similar from Spieth 1 to Spieth 2, with some notable additions that should improve performance and comfort.

The first being a breathable, 100 per cent Gore-Tex waterproof upper for the ultimate in waterproof protection. This upper now has TPU fibers woven into it for lightweight support and added comfort. This also makes it lighter than Spieth 1.

UA’s very own Rotational Resistance Spikes, which featured on outsole of the Spieth One, helps lockdown the foot and maintain connection with the ground in every direction during the swing.

These special cleats resist rotation when the golfer loads during the backswing but also through impact, thanks to a wall on the cleat that has an undercut, which slides into the turf then stops to stop the foot moving excessively.

The low profile outsole is flexible in the forefoot but stable in the heel for maximum support where golfers need it. There’s also an EVA foot bed inside the shoe for under foot cushioning and comfort.

The Spieth 2 shoe has an RRP of £160 and comes in four colour styles. It officially goes on sale on February 2nd.