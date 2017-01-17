Under Armour Spieth One shoe revealed – Double major champion Jordan Spieth has helped design Under Armour’s signature golf shoe for 2017

Two-time major champion Jordan Spieth will debut his first signature Under Armour golf shoe, the Spieth One, on a multi-country tour that kicks off in Tokyo, Japan followed by Seoul, South Korea, Los Angeles, USA and Mexico City, Mexico.

The Spieth One is said to mirror the level of detail and precise approach to his game and as a result, features a number of technical design elements that were dictated by his performance demands out on the course.

“I couldn’t be more excited to officially unveil my first signature shoe, the Spieth One, with Under Armour,” said Jordan Spieth.

“I worked closely with the Under Armour footwear team to design an innovative shoe that is grounded in the details of my game. The opportunity to unveil my signature shoe with the amazing fans here in Tokyo is extremely humbling and an experience I will never forget.”

The Spieth One has a breathable, waterproof upper to ensure world-class performance even in the toughest golfing conditions, preventing water from entering the shoe, but allowing perspiration to escape.

It also features groundbreaking Rotational Resistance Traction, which prevents the rotation of the foot during the swing from backswing to impact.

The upper of the Spieth One is composed with a single seam, reducing layers and weight while enhancing the overall fit and feel.

Additionally, a dual durometer outsole has a softer forefoot for flexibility, paired with a firm heel for stability and support.

The Spieth One Global Tour kicks off today with a launch event in Tokyo. Spieth will then head to Seoul for the grand opening of Under Armour’s first Brand House retail location in the market, followed by a visit to Los Angeles and Mexico City in the coming weeks.

The Spieth One shoe will be available to buy from March 1st with an RRP of £150.