Under Armour Spring/Summer 2017 Apparel Revealed - More details about the new Under Armour clothing range worn by Jordan Spieth have been unveiled

Under Armour Spring/Summer 2017 Apparel Revealed

The full range of Under Armour apparel available for Spring/Summer in 2017 has been revealed. Some of the garments will form part of Jordan Spieth’s scripting for the Masters at Augusta National.

Related: Under Armour Spieth One shoe review

Spearheading the range is the Under Armour Threadborne polo shirt (below, RRP £60). Threadborne Microthread technology in the fabric dries faster, won’t cling to you, won’t chafe and stretches four ways for mobility, without absorbing sweat. It also has anti-odour technology to keep you smelling fresh.

Other polos include the Under Armour CoolSwitch (RRP £55), which uses an exclusive coating on the inside that pulls heat away from your skin, making you feel cool. It also has 30+ UPF to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

The Playoff (RRP £40), Trajectory (RRP £50) and Performance (above, RRP £30) garments complete the polo shirt range and also offer a UPF +30 rating.

In the mid-layer category, Under Armour has extended its popular Sweaterfleece line up, which now comes in Vest (RRP £50) and Full Zip jacket (RRP £60) options.

On the UA Storm SweaterFleece, the water rolls right off as it’s treated with storm so you can wear it in a shower rather than reaching for the waterproofs.

There’s also the option of the Tips Daytona 1/4 zip (RRP £70), which features double-knit insulation in the front for extra warmth and the Windstrike half zip (below, RRP £65) for when the wind starts to gust.

In the leg department, the Under Armour Match Play Tapered Pant (below, RRP £55) is made from a soft, stretchy woven fabric that delivers total comfort, while a moisture transport system wicks sweat away from the body.

There’s also the Match Play Vented Taper Pant (RRP £65) which is made from a breathable mesh body fabric that is durable and delivers high levels of ventilation.

For really hot days, there’s also the Match Play Tapered Shorts (RRP £45) and the Match Play Vented Tapered Shorts (RRP £50).

The range is capped off by accessories and shoes, that include the signature Spieth One model and four other new shoes for 2017 that complete the range.

For more information on all of Under Armour’s products for 2017, visit UA.com.