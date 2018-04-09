Here we take a look at the equipment inside the bags of the top 10 finishers at Augusta
US Masters 2018 Gear Round Up: What Were The Top 10 Using?
Patrick Reed won his first major at the Masters using a mish-mash bag containing no less than four different brands.
Reed is unique in the sense that he is not signed to an equipment contract so can use whatever he chooses.
But what gear were the top 10 (note 11 players finished inside top 10 and ties) using? Here we take a look…
Most popular driver in the top 10: Ping and TaylorMade drivers were used by three players each. Ping G400 LST, TaylorMade M4 and Callaway Rogue were the most popular models with two players each using them.
Most popular fairways in the top 10: TaylorMade fairways were used by three players, with the M3 being the most popular model.
Most popular irons in the top 10: Three players had TaylorMade irons in the bag, whilst three also had Callaways. McIlroy and Johnson both use the TaylorMade P730 model which was the most popular of the top-10.
Most popular wedges in the top 10: Titleist wedges were the most popular with five players having one or more in the bag. Four players used the Titleist Vokey SM7 model.
Most popular putter in the top 10: Three players each used a Scotty Cameron, Odyssey and TaylorMade putter.
Most popular ball in the top 10: Titleist were the overwhelming winner here with seven players using a Titleist ball. All three of the top three players used a Titleist ball and of the 54 players in the field, (64%) were using a Titleist ball.
Patrick Reed What’s In The Bag? – 2018 US Masters Winning Clubs
Is this Patrick Reed bag the most eclectic…
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy used to win…
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at Tiger Woods' current equipment…
Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?
See what equipment the Texan is currently using…
Take a look at the equipment used by the top 10 finishers here:
US Masters 2018 Gear Round Up: What Were The Top 10 Using?
1. Patrick Reed Masters WITB:
Driver: Ping G400 LST
Fairway: Nike VR Limited
Utility: Titleist 716 T-MB
Irons: Callaway MB1 and X Forged
Wedges: Artisan and Titleist Vokey SM5
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #3
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Glove: Nike
Shoes: Nike
Patrick Reed What’s in the bag?
2. Rickie Fowler Masters WITB:
Driver: Cobra King F8+
Fairways: Cobra King F8+
Irons: Cobra King MB
Wedges: Cobra King V-Grind
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Glove: Titleist Players
Shoes: Puma
Rickie Fowler What’s in the bag?
3. Jordan Spieth Masters WITB
Driver: Titleist 915D2
Fairway: Titleist 915F2
Hybrid: Titleist 816H2
Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (4), 718 AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Glove: Under Armour
Shoes: Under Armour Spieth 2
Jordan Spieth What’s in the bag?
4. Jon Rahm Masters WITB:
Driver: TaylorMade M4
Fairway: TaylorMade M3
2 iron: TaylorMade P790
Irons: TaylorMade P750
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind and Milled Grind Hi-Toe
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Glove: TaylorMade
Shoes: Adidas
T5 Cameron Smith Masters WITB:
Driver: Titleist 917D3
Fairway: Titleist 917F2
3 iron: Titleist T-MB
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7
Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Glove: FootJoy
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL
Cameron Smith What’s in the bag? 2017
T5 Bubba Watson Masters WITB:
Driver: Ping G400 LST
Fairway: Ping G
2 iron: Ping iBlade
Irons: Ping S55
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0
Putter: Ping Anser PLD
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes and glove: G/FORE
Bubba Watson What’s in the bag?
T5 Henrik Stenson Masters WITB:
Driver: Callaway Rogue
Fairways: Callaway Diablo Tour and Rogue
Irons: Callaway Legacy Black
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4
Putter: Odyssey White Hot #7
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes and glove: FootJoy
Henrik Stenson What’s in the bag?
T5 Rory McIlroy Masters WITB:
Driver: TaylorMade M3
Fairways: TaylorMade M3
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4), TaylorMade P730 RORS PROTO
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind and Milled Grind Hi-Toe
Putter: TaylorMade TP Black Copper Soto
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Glove: Nike
Shoes: Nike Lunar Control Vapor 2
Rory McIlroy What’s in the bag?
9 Marc Leishman Masters WITB:
Driver: Callaway Rogue
Fairways: Callaway Rogue
Utility: Callaway X Forged UT
Irons: Callaway X Forged
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged and Titleist Vokey SM7
Putter: Odyssey Versa 1W
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Marc Leishman What’s in the bag? 2017
T10 Tony Finau Masters WITB:
Driver: Ping G400 Max
Fairway: Ping G400
2 iron: Ping i200
Irons: Ping iBlade
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7
Putter: Piretti Elite
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes and glove: Nike
T10 Dustin Johnson Masters WITB:
Driver: TaylorMade M4
Fairways: TaylorMade M3
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3), P730
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind and Milled Grind Hi-Toe
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Glove: TaylorMade
Shoes: Adidas
Dustin Johnson What’s in the bag?
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram