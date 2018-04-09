Here we take a look at the equipment inside the bags of the top 10 finishers at Augusta

US Masters 2018 Gear Round Up: What Were The Top 10 Using?

Patrick Reed won his first major at the Masters using a mish-mash bag containing no less than four different brands.

Reed is unique in the sense that he is not signed to an equipment contract so can use whatever he chooses.

But what gear were the top 10 (note 11 players finished inside top 10 and ties) using? Here we take a look…

Most popular driver in the top 10: Ping and TaylorMade drivers were used by three players each. Ping G400 LST, TaylorMade M4 and Callaway Rogue were the most popular models with two players each using them.

Most popular fairways in the top 10: TaylorMade fairways were used by three players, with the M3 being the most popular model.

Most popular irons in the top 10: Three players had TaylorMade irons in the bag, whilst three also had Callaways. McIlroy and Johnson both use the TaylorMade P730 model which was the most popular of the top-10.

Most popular wedges in the top 10: Titleist wedges were the most popular with five players having one or more in the bag. Four players used the Titleist Vokey SM7 model.

Most popular putter in the top 10: Three players each used a Scotty Cameron, Odyssey and TaylorMade putter.

Most popular ball in the top 10: Titleist were the overwhelming winner here with seven players using a Titleist ball. All three of the top three players used a Titleist ball and of the 54 players in the field, (64%) were using a Titleist ball.