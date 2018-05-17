Vertical Groove Fairway Wood Revealed - Vertical Groove Golf has added two new fairway woods to its unique metalwood offering for 2018

The Vertical Groove Driver launched this year in the UK had some big success stories on the Champions Tour, including in the bags of John Daly, Kenny Perry and Rocco Mediate amongst others. In June, golfers will be able to buy a matching fairway wood for the first time.

It will feature the same vertical groove concept as the driver, 17 grooves in total, said to assist performance. You can discover our verdict on the technology on the driver in this video.

The 180cc Vertical Groove Fairway Wood consists of a 17-4 investment cast body and a maraging steel cup face. The face itself is a variable face thickness design, which coupled with the maraging steel and extended lip on the cup enables the CT (Characteristic Time – a term used to describe the spring-like effect of the face) on these fairway woods to achieve USGA limits for face flexure.

It comes in two versions. There’s the standard 15° model, which has an adjustable weight port in the rear of the clubhead to increase forgiveness and launch.

There’s also a Tour Version, which at 14° is more for the advanced player thanks to the 8g weight being positioned on the sole closer to the face to reduce launch and spin, ideal for the faster-swinging golfer.

While an 8g weight comes as standard, multiple weighting screws are available via a custom fitting, ranging from 3 – 12 grams for golfers that really want to tune in their launch and spin conditions.

The sole of these fairway woods has been designed to improve turf interaction thanks to a 360° sole camber that maximises versatility from a variety of grasses and turf conditions.

The Champions Tour success stories include Kenny Perry, who used the Vertical Groove Driver to win the 2017 U.S Senior Open, and Doug Garwood, who ranked #1 for Total Driving statistics on the Tour as of May 2018.

The Vertical Groove Fairway Wood goes on sale in the UK from June with an RRP of £229.99 in various flexes of the Aldila premium NV®2KV shaft. We’ll be testing it soon and will give you our verdict on it as soon as we can.