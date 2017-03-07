Volvik Balls Now Available In The UK - The multi-coloured balls as used by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will be on sale in the UK this spring

Volvik, the multi-coloured performance golf ball brand used by Bubba Watson, is making five of its top-selling balls available in the UK market this spring.

The initial focus will be on the new premium-priced Volvik S4 ball, the choice of multiple Major winner Watson, plus the eye-catching Volvik Vivid range, the world’s first matte-finish coloured golf ball.

Two-time Masters champion Watson, who signed as a Volvik brand ambassador at the start of the year, selects his next Tour ball from specially designed Pink, Green or White versions of the S4 ball.

Aimed at advanced golfers with fast swing speeds, the four-piece S4 ball provides accuracy and an optimal spin rate generated by its ‘Tour Urethane’ cover. The ball features the world’s first patented dual core, which matched with a dual cover results in a greater level of energy transfer, a more stable ball flight and longer ascending distance.

The extremely bright and stylish Volvik Vivid 3-piece ball provides longer distance for golfers with slower swing speeds and those looking for a softer feel and more consistent flight. It comes in seven different colour options of Red, Orange, Pink, Green, Lime, Blue and White.

“Bubba is among more than 75 professionals using Volvik balls on Tours worldwide and consumers will see that the bright colours take nothing away from the balls’ performance technologies, but adds more fun and enjoyment to the game,” said Nigel Freemantle, Managing Director of Brand Fusion, the company that distributes Volvik balls in the UK.

The Volvik S4 ball will have an RRP of £49 per dozen in the UK market, with the Volvik Vivid retailing at £39 per dozen.

Other Volvik balls available in the UK will be the very soft S3 aimed at advanced golfer in Pink, Orange and White; the Vibe for golfers seeking soft feel and easy control in Yellow, Pink and White; and the Crystal ball that offers mid-handicap players longer distance and excellent visibility in Sherbert, Green, Ruby Red, Yellow and Pink.

For more information, please visit www.brandfusionltd.co.uk or www.volvik.com.