Take a look at the equipment used by the RBC Heritage winner Wesley Bryan

Wesley Bryan What’s In The Bag?

Wesley Bryan won his first PGA Tour event by one stroke at the RBC Heritage.

The American, who shot to fame for his online trick shot videos with his brother, finished on -13 to beat Luke Donald at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Report: Wesley Bryan beats Donald to RBC Heritage title

Bryan won three times on the Web.com Tour in 2016 to earn himself a promotion to the PGA Tour and it hasn’t taken too long for him to enter the winner’s circle.

The South Carolina native becomes the first home player to win the RBC Heritage in 49 years.

He also rises to a career-high 37th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The Callaway ambassador has the Epic driver in the bag, as well as a full compliment of Callaways including Apex Pro irons.

Bryan uses Callaway Mack Daddy Forged and MD3 wedges, and showed some support for his home state of South Carolina with these special stampings.

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic 8.5°, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana Blue S+ 70TX

3 wood: Callaway GBB Epic 15°, Project X HZRDUS Red 75X (6.0-Flex)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex 18°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95X Hybrid

Irons (4-PW): Callaway Apex Pro, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled (50°-10 S Grind), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Sand wedge: Callaway MD3 Milled (54°-10 S Grind), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Lob wedge: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (58°-08), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Callaway Metal X Milled #2

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X