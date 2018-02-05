We take a look at the equipment used by two-time European Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma. By Matt Cradock

Shubhankar Sharma What’s In The Bag?

Shubhankar Sharma is one of the game’s brightest prospects with two wins in only 13 starts on the European Tour.

The 21-year-old Indian shot a final round 62 to claim the Maybank Championship in Malaysia with a final round score of -21.

Sharma currently uses the Callaway GBB Epic driver, this week he ranked 45th in the field for driving distance with an average of 295 yards and was ranked 19th in driving accuracy hitting 42 out of 56 fairways.

Sharma, who doesn’t have a full-bag equipment contract, carries a TaylorMade M2 fairway as well as a Callaway GBB Epic Hybrid.

His irons are actually the slightly older Titleist 714 CB’s, these however didn’t stop Sharma from hitting 61 of 72 greens and ranking 7th in Greens in Regulation during his Maybank Championship victory.

Sharma carries the Cleveland RTX-3 Wedges, these are 50°, 56° and 60°. These wedges have helped the 21-year-old rank in the top 10 for scrambling on the European Tour.

Related: Gary Woodland’s Waste Management Phoenix Open winning clubs

He putts with a Titleist Scotty Cameron Red X; this has been one of Sharma’s strongest clubs in the bag with an average of 28.3 putts per round.

Sharma uses the Titleist Pro V1x, which along with the Pro V1 is the most popular ball on Tour.