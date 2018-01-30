Wilson Staff Adds 'Rusty' Wedge To Its PMP Range - Wilson Staff has added a new raw finish model to its expanding line-up of PMP wedges that will rust over time

Wilson Staff Adds ‘Rusty’ Wedge To Its PMP Range

The Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP wedge family has expanded with the addition of a raw finish option for 2018. This new raw finish isn’t plated, so will rust over time, but incorporates the same head shape as the current oil can and tour frosted PMP models.

Wilson Staff is famed for being the brand with more Major wins with its wedges than any other, having amassed a total of 82 victories. This season there will be more than 18 players on the European and PGA Tour using a PMP wedge.

It is made from the same soft 8620 carbon steel as the impressive FG Tour V6 Irons, designed for the better player.

With three sole designs – Traditional, Tour Grind and Wide – it offers golfers numerous loft, lie and bounce variables and through custom fitting there are as many as 97 playability options available.

John Pergande who is the Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf says: “Even though it’s been 25-years since the first ‘rusty’ wedge, we see an exciting future mixing classic looks with modern technology.

“Our latest research on Tour has convinced us to use the Raw material as it produces excellent performance and creates the vintage look.”

The technology used in the head of the PMP wedges includes maximum volume HM grooves for spin on full shots, for partial shots there are laser etched Micro Spin Lines allowing control and increased spin plus a flat, milled face for greater consistency.

The KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shaft features an active tip section for a higher ball flight, therefore there is more spin for added stopping power and accuracy.

And finally a Lamkin Performance Plus 3Gen Wedge grip helps players accommodate for different shot yardages and lengths via special ‘buttons’ that assist with gripping down the shaft consistently for added control.

Available in Oil Can (RRP £99), Tour Frosted (£79) and the new RAW (£89) finishes, the FG Tour PMP wedges are on sale now.