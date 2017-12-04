Wilson Staff C300 Woods and Irons Revealed - Extra Power Holes boost distance and forgiveness plus there's the addition of a new Forged iron

Wilson Staff C300 Woods and Irons Revealed

Speed-boosting Power Hole Technology now features on Wilson Staff’s latest C300 woods and iron ranges, including the new C300 Forged iron model.

Following on from the impressive C200 iron model, Wilson Staff has taken its FLX Face technology to the next level with the introduction of a double row of Power Holes on the sole of the new Wilson Staff C300 irons.

The C in C300 means the woods and irons have been engineered for the Crossover player, a mid-to-low handicapper seeking greater distance, workability and forgiveness. Unlike the D300 range, which is built for those players seeking more yardage.

C300 Irons

The C300 irons feature Power Holes around the entire club head to minimise contact between the body and face, providing maximum flex and expanding the sweet spot for greater ball speeds across the entire hitting surface.

Just like the C200 iron, 76 per cent of the thin face of the new iron is free from the body of the club and is once again filled with TE031 Urethane material to provide feel and distance.

RELATED: Wilson Staff C200 Irons Review

But on the C300, a double row of Power Holes on the sole of the club head (five in total), as well as two on the toe and three across the topline, increases face deflection by 58 per cent, adding an extra seven yards of distance.

The C300 Forged iron (above) is the first to use Power Holes and FLX Face technology in a 8620 Carbon Steel Construction.

Like the C300 iron, the Forged version features five speed-enhancing Power Holes in a double configuration on the sole (3-8 iron only), but only one on the toe and none on the topline.

The C300 irons will be available from 22nd January 2018 in KBS Tour 90 steel (£599, 4-PW) and Fujikura Speeder Pro 58i graphite (£699, 4-PW) shaft options with Lamkin Crossline black grips. The C300 Forged irons will feature the premium KBS Tour 105 (105grams) steel and Fujikura Pro 85 (85 grams) graphite shafts with RRPs of £699 and £799 respectively.

C300 Woods

The C300 is Wilson’s first ever C (Crossover) wood range and like the irons, it features FLX Face Power Hole Technology to combine forgiveness and distance with adjustability.

These Power Holes are located on the sole and crown of the head on the C300 driver and all the way around the head on the fairway wood and hybrid clubs, expanding the sweet spot for greater ball speeds across the entire hitting surface.

“Our research showed visible technology made a huge difference at the impact position on the irons and adding it into the C300 wood range provides golfers with added confidence at address, but with the added ability to create desired shots with maximum distance,” said Jon Pergande, Global Innovation Manager at Wilson Golf.

The C300 driver comes in a Deep Matte Red finish and features four power holes – two on the sole and two on the crown – spaced towards the heel and toe of the 460cc club head.

Wilson Golf claims this feature increases the overall Face Deflection and adds seven yards in extra distance. The heel and toe Power Holes combined with new Reactive Face Technology provide greater balance performance across the entire club face.

Green Means GO! Fast Fit Technology 3.0 enables players to make quick adjustments by eliminating the need to remove the club head from the shaft. A six-way adjustable hosel covers loft settings from 8° to 14° in half degree increments allowing players to attain the ideal lie and face angle. Standard loft options are 9°, 10.5° and 12°.

Multi-Fit Adjustability 3.0 allows a natural, draw or fade setting through three different weight placements – two 6g weights (White paint fill) and one 2g weight (Black paint fill) that can be switched to create a desired shot shape, creating a possible 54 unique spec combinations.

The C300 fairway wood features Power Holes around the club head (two on the crown and four on the sole and toe) for the first time ever, creating a larger sweet spot on the face for maximum forgiveness on off-centre hits.

A Carpenter Custom 455 Stainless Steel face insert combined with Power Holes and FLX FACE Technology increases Face Deflection by 5 per cent across the entire clubhead resulting in increased ball speeds and distance.

Fast Fit Technology 3.0 creates a possible six loft options on the standard setting available (13.5°, 15° and 18°) along with Multi-Fit Adjustability 3.0 that includes the same weight options as the driver.

Including the same pioneering Power Holes around the clubhead as the fairway wood, the C300 hybrid features sole weight adjustability with two weights positioned to create a neutral or draw setting. The silver (12gram) weight in the toe combined with the black (2gram) weight in the heel creates the standard setting with the reverse set-up for the draw.

The C300 driver is available with a Fujikura Speeder Pro 58 shaft (58 grams) with an RRP of £349. The C300 fairway wood will feature a Fujikura Speeder Pro 68 shaft and has an RRP of £219. The hybrid will feature a Fujikura Speeder Pro 78h shaft and have an RRP of £199.