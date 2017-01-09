Wilson Staff D300 range launched

New Wilson Staff D300 range of woods and irons combine multiple new technologies to increase ball speed and forgiveness for the average player

Following on from the game improvement D200 family, the D300 represents the next generation of Wilson Staff distance clubs that features a new driver, fairway woods, hybrid and set of irons aimed at the player looking for maximum distance and forgiveness as well as a confidence-inspiring look at address.

The D300 iron boasts the same FLX FACE technology with refined Power Holes found in the Wilson Staff C200 iron that boost speed and distance by limiting contact between the thin face and clubhead to just 26 per cent of the face’s area.

These holes are filled with a special Urethane to improve the irons’ feel and sound. Finally, special heel and toe weight pods (60g in total) have been positioned around the extreme perimeter to push the centre of gravity deeper and increase MOI for extra forgiveness.

The D300 driver features SuperLight technology, with a new aerodynamic head shape and Micro Vortex Generators on the crown reducing drag, and thus increasing clubhead speed and distance.

Green Means GO! Fast Fit technology permits rapid adjustments without removing the head, with the six-way adjustable hosel offering loft settings from 8°-14° in half-degree increments, and three draw settings. Three adjustable sole weights allow launch angle, ball speed and spin to be fine-tuned, while Right Light Technology’s interchangeable weight lets golfers swing faster with no extra effort.

D300 fairway woods and hybrids also boast new aerodynamic heads with Micro Vortex Generators, plus Carpenter Custom 455 maraging stainless steel face inserts to boost ball speeds. Hybrid head design varies from club to club, with the stronger lofts a little bigger in volume for extra forgiveness where most needed.

“Micro Vortex Generators and Right Light are technologies that players can see and feel, but most importantly, the speed and distance benefits will be obvious from the first swing,” Michael Vrska, Global Innovation Director of Wilson Golf, told GM.

Brand new KBS Tour 80 steel (RRP £579) and Matrix Rulz A-Type 54 graphite (RRP £659) shafts are available in the D300 irons (5-9, PW, GW, SW both RH and LH), along with Wilson Staff Tour Traction grips.

The D300 driver has an RRP of £279 and is available with Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type 44 and 65 graphite shafts. The D300 fairway wood has an RRP of £155 and comes with Type 49 graphite shaft, both with Golf Pride Tour 25 grips. The D300 hybrid has an RRP of £139 and is available with Matrix Speed Rulz A-Type 54 graphite shafts and Wilson Staff Tour Traction grips.

All the clubs in the D300 range will go on sale from February 10th.