Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 irons unveiled

Part of the 'Feel' range for the better player, the new Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 irons build on the brand’s forged club tradition via split tungsten weighting

Wilson Staff has extended its line of forged clubs by launching a new FG Tour V6 iron.

Replacing the FG Tour V4 iron, the FG Tour V6 is designed for the golfer who values a soft feel, shot-shaping and feedback and have already been put into play by Tour Wilson Advisory Staff members Kevin Streelman and Marcel Siem.

“When the Tour players first hit the V6 irons they wanted them in the bag straight away,” said Michael Vrska, Wilson Golf’s Global Director of Innovation. “Thanks to their feedback and the innovative design, we’re now able see Tour irons for the better player in the hands of regular golfers and not just professionals,” he added.

The FG Tour V6 irons fit into the Feel category of Wilson Staff’s Feel, Crossover and Distance (F-C-D) system by being made from a soft 8620 carbon steel. They also feature split tungsten weighting through the set and improved sole camber and bounce for added distance, versatility and optimal ball flight.

Weighting in the long irons (3, 4 and 5) is split across 12 grams in the toe and eight grams in the heel to increase the Moment of Inertia (MOI) and launch angle without increasing spin. On the mid-irons (6, 7 and 8), weighting is placed in the centre to lower the centre of gravity (CG) and provide optimal forgiveness across the scoring clubs.

The impact area (38 grams) is concentrated low in the head and directly behind the centre of the face to maintain a muscleback-like feel, but with a cavity design to provide feedback and forgiveness on off centre hits.

True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT steel shafts and Lamkin Crossline Black grips are available in the iron set from 4-PW with an RRP of £699 from January 2017.