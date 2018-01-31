New Look Wilson Staff Infinite Putter Range - Wilson Staff has had a complete redesign of its latest range of Infinite putters.

New Look Wilson Staff Infinite Putter Range

Wilson Staff has introduced six new models (three blades and three mallets), which are all named after landmarks and neighbourhoods in the brand’s home city of Chicago. Each model incorporates eye catching design features on the head and grip for a modern new look.

The putters are named Windy City, Lake Shore, Michigan Ave, Grant Park, South Side and The Bean, and feature exclusive Counterbalance Technology, combining a heavier head and grip weight to moves the balance point closer to the hands. This allows for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

Three-time Major Champion Padraig Harrington has exclusively used the South Side model for the past three seasons. This helped the Irishman to victory at the 2015 Honda Classic and the 2016 Portugal Masters.

Global Commercial Director, Doug Wright says that: “The Infinite putter range is now very much an established part of the Wilson Staff brand that features Tour winning technology.”

The Infinite putters feature a black anti- glare finish to accentuate the sight lines that have been stripped to improve alignment at address and with a Double-Milled face there is more consistent distance control, impact and roll.

RELATED: Wilson Staff C300 Driver Review

Another exclusive design feature is the new Wilson Staff Counterbalance putter grip. The perforated pattern and oversize design construction provides an improved and stable feel and limits rotation during the stroke. The heavier (104g) grip helps create the counterbalanced feel.

Not only has Wilson Staff introduced exclusive new design features to their grips, but also their head covers. They come in a black and white contrast with an attention to detail in the brand’s traditional Red colourway.

The Wilson Staff Infinite putter range is available at selected retailers from January 2018 at an RRP of £95 each.