Wilson Staff running D-100 irons giveaway

Wilson Staff are giving away a limited edition set of its new D-100 range irons to one lucky winner to celebrate the first Major event of 2013.

The iron brand, which has more Major titles than any other, will feature the distinctive green and yellow club heads, shafts and grips (4-SW with GW), and will be the only set available in Europe.

Doug Wright, Commercial Director of Wilson Golf in Europe said “The Major-inspired D-100 set is a seriously limited edition prize- there are just a couple of these sets available globally,

“The D-100 range has proved very popular since it went on sale last month, but this set will give one European golfer something extra special.”



The prize will be awarded to a winner who registers for free on www.wilson.com between April 5 and midnight April 14. Three time Major winner and Wilson Staff ambassador Padraig Harrington will also add a signed cap to go with the irons.

99 other prizes are up for the grabs, in the form of three-sleeves of the new Wilson Staff Dx2 Soft golf balls, the softest distance model on the market.

The Wilson Staff D-100 range and the Dx2 Soft balls can be viewed at www.wilsonstaff.com.