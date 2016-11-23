New Triton wins Wilson Staff’s Driver vs. Driver contest

The winner of Wilson Staff's Driver vs. Driver contest has been revealed as the Triton and it will go on sale in the UK this week for £349

Last night the winner of Wilson Staff’s Driver vs. Driver competition was crowned. This unique contest, aired in America by the Golf Channel, followed aspiring golf equipment designers who competed for the chance to win $500,000 and the opportunity to have their driver concept brought to life and sold under the Wilson Staff name.

Each design team worked with Wilson Labs engineers to evaluate, critique, refine and test their ideas and driver concepts, all while trying to stave off the elimination at the end of each episode by the panel of golf expert judges.

The judges included former USGA Technical Director Frank Thomas, who developed the extensive testing procedures that are still used to measure golf equipment’s performance today, President of Wilson Golf Tim Clarke and two-time PGA Tour winner and Wilson Advisory Staff member Kevin Streelman.

The eventual winner was Eric Sillies, a graduate of The University of Cincinnati in the College of DAAP (Design Architecture Art & Planning). His mantra was to “make things better by making better things” and the end result is the Triton driver.

It boasts two changeable sole plates, one made of titanium and a lighter version made from carbon fibre, to dial in your launch and spin rate.

There are three additional sole weights to help golfers find their most optimum ball flight. Golfers can choose from a 12g, two 6g and two 3g weight for those three positions. Combine with the two sole plate options, that creates 18 total combinations. There’s also a six-way adjustable Fast Fit loft sleeve to fine tune the launch angle even further, including draw settings.

On the crown, 1:1 Visible Swing Active Technology creates the alignment and swing plane guide for consistent ball striking and improved accuracy. It comes with 10 premium shaft options at no extra cost, the Aldila Rogue is the stock option.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotion,” Silles said after he was announced as the winner. “There’s a lot of nerves with all that money on the line but at the same time I was trying to enjoy it and be proud of what I’ve done no matter what. It has been an incredible journey.”

The Triton driver will be on sale in the UK from November 25th and will have an RRP of £349.