Win A Trip Of A Lifetime With Titleist - Titleist is rewarding brand fans with a chance to win a money-can’t-buy trip to the home of the #1 ball in golf, in New Bedford, USA

Titleist has launched a unique prize draw rewarding loyal brand fans with a money-can’t-buy prize. The brand is providing the chance for one winner and a friend to visit the home of golf’s most famous and most-played ball, complete with a fantastic line-up of exclusive activities and products to take home.

Titleist’s ‘Take Your Game to a Better Place’ prize draw is now live until 6th August, and requires golfers to visit a participating retailer and purchase a dozen balls from any of the brand’s current range. With their purchase, golfers will receive a limited edition ball marker featuring a unique code which they should register online at Titleist.co.uk/prizedraw to be in with a chance to win the much-coveted grand prize.

With nine runners-up prizes to be awarded, the draw also offers golfers an excellent opportunity of winning a year’s supply of Titleist golf balls of their choice.

Applicable to purchases made in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) & Ireland, the first prize will see the winner and their guest visit the home of the #1 ball in golf, New Bedford, Massachusetts with flights, transfers and accommodation covered; $500 spending money; an exclusive tour of the Titleist R&D and Ball Plant III facilities; a head to toe custom-fitting experience at Titleist’s famous Manchester Lane test facility, which includes golf ball, clubs, shoes and glove; and finally a round of golf at a top US course.

Michael Creighton, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said: “We are extremely excited to launch the Take Your Game to a Better Place prize draw and welcome two Titleist brand fans to the home of the #1 ball in golf. At Titleist we are always looking at ways to reward our loyal brand fans whilst expanding our ever-growing community of Titleist golf ball loyalists. We hope that with this fantastic prize draw, more golfers than ever will take to the fairways this summer, using the best Titleist ball for their game.”

Entry to the prize draw will be open to those who purchase a dozen golf balls from Titleist’s market leading golf ball range which includes Pro V1, Pro V1x, NXT Tour, NXT Tour S, Velocity and DT TruSoft.

Titleist’s prize draw is available now until 6th August, in participating stores and while stocks last. All entries must be received by 23:59 on Sunday 6th August 2017 and the first prize winner and guest must be aged 18 or over, eligible for entry to the United States of America and available to travel on 1st – 5th October 2017. Prize draw results will be announced on Monday 7th August 2017.