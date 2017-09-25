We take a look at the equipment used by Xander Schauffele in his Tour Championship victory

Xander Schauffele What’s In The Bag

What a day for 23-year-old American Xander Schauffele at East Lake Golf Club as he won the Tour Championship, he wins his second PGA Tour event of his rookie season and over $3million.

He may be only 5ft 10 inches tall but he can sure hit a golf ball, he drove it 347 yards on the 72nd hole to set up a nervy tournament winning birdie.

Schauffele has decided to play TaylorMade Woods, irons and ball, Titleist Vokey wedges and an Odyssey Works Putter.

Schauffele averaged a superb 314 yards with his TaylorMade M2 driver in the Tour Championship week and hit 60% of the fairways.

He also only just squeaked into the 30-man field at East Lake with 6 late birdies in the week before meaning he just made the cut.

It is reported that Schauffele decided to start using the TaylorMade TP5x ball following a practice round with John Rahm who was using the model.

The Tour Championship was the second win for Schauffele on the PGA Tour this season, he won the Greenbrier Classic back in July.

Xander Schauffele What’s In The Bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (Graphite Design DI-7X), 9.5 degrees

Buy a TaylorMade M2 driver from Amazon

3-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 15 degrees

Buy a TaylorMade M1 3-wood from Amazon

Irons (2): TaylorMade P790; (4-PW): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Buy Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges from Amazon

Putter: Odyssey Works Big T

Buy an Odyssey Works Big T putter from Amazon

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Buy TaylorMade TP5x balls from Amazon

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram