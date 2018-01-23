XXIO X Metalwoods and Irons Unveiled

XXIO has announced the launch of its new XXIO X range, the tenth generation of its woods and irons designed especially for slower swinging players

XXIO has announced the launch of its new XXIO X range, the tenth generation of its woods and irons designed especially for slower swinging players.

New True-Focus Impact Technology features on every club and is a combination of two innovations: a Smart Impact Shaft and a High Energy Impact Head. According to XXIO research, these two elements together increase a moderate swing speed golfer’s chances of finding the sweetspot from 58 per cent to 68 per cent.

Key to this is the Smart Impact Shaft’s unique flex profile, which reduce forces that pull golfers off-balance, resulting in more consistency and a tighter impact pattern.

High-Energy Impact Heads are also designed to suit the common impact patterns of slower swingers, which sees most mishits occur on the toe or low on the heel. To help those golfers hit the sweetspot more often, XXIO increased face COR in those specific areas for more distance.

Each club also features lighter components and a higher balance point shaft, which helps increase head speed without requiring any swing changes for easier distance hitting.

XXIO X Metalwoods

As well as the increased COR in the most common impact locations to aid off-centre distance as mentioned above, the new woods feature high-density rear weights that aid a higher launch. Thin, lightweight titanium crowns also redistribute weight lower to again increase forgiveness.

XXIO X Irons

In the new irons (below) you’ll find tungsten nickel sole weights positioned low and deep to produce higher launches. Progressive weight shapes also optimise performance for piercing flights with each loft, with the titanium face construction creating a larger sweetspot for faster ball speeds.

XXIO X – Specifications

The XXIO X driver will retail at £799, the fairway woods at £499 and the hybrids at £349.

The irons will retail at £1399 (5-PW graphite) and £1199 (5-PW steel).

The XXIO X men’s and women’s woods and irons will launch in the UK on the 2nd of February 2018 via selected retailers.