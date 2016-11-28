Yonex Ezone Elite range launched

The Yonex Ezone Elite range has been unveiled, offering distance and forgiveness for the slower swing speed player via unique Octaforce technology

In the form of the Z-Force range launched last late in 2014, Yonex offered cutting-edge graphite technology as well as high levels of forgiveness for the slower swing speed player.

Complimenting this line going into 2017 is the new Ezone Elite range, a super game improvement collection of clubs aimed at high handicappers, senior and lady golfers in the mid-price bracket.

Key to the improvement is performance is upgraded Octaforce technology, whereby octagonal sections of the crown and clubface have been made thinner. This saves weight that is then repositioned to make the clubs more forgiving, but also move the CG lower and deeper for lower spin and higher launch.

There’s also a light yet low torque M60 shaft as standard, which is 3g lighter than the shaft found in the Z-Force driver, to help increase clubhead speed for improved energy transfer. In the driver (RRP £199), golfers can adjust the loft up or down by 1.5° thanks to the Quick Adjust System on the hosel.

Testing has shown the Ezone Elite driver launches 0.8° higher launch than the Z-Force driver and with over 400 rpm less spin, equating to over five yards more carry distance.

The Ezone Elite fairway wood (RRP £179) and hybrid (RRP £149) pictured above also boasts the Octaforce crown and clubface but in a shallower head design, which maximizes forgiveness and playability from different lies. A lower CG also helps get the ball up in the air more easily.

In the Ezone Elite irons (RRP £399 steel, £599 graphite (5-SW)) the Octaforce technology is found behind the clubface to increase the size of the sweetspot, assisted by a deeper undercut in the cavity. To maintain the same CG length and keep the same feel through the set, weight is distributed more on the toe-side on the shorter irons.

The Yonex Ezone Elite range goes on sale from December 2016.